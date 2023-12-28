Breece Hall will be facing the 10th-best rushing defense in the NFL when his New York Jets take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Hall, on 173 carries, has rushed for a team-best 732 total yards (48.8 ypg) while scoring four rushing TDs. Hall has also grabbed 65 passes for 537 yards while scoring three receiving touchdowns.

Hall vs. the Browns

Hall vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 50 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 50 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Browns have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Cleveland has given up one or more rushing TDs to 12 opposing players this year.

The Browns have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The Browns yield 100.2 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Browns have the No. 21 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 14 this season (0.9 per game).

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (26.7%) out of 15 opportunities.

The Jets pass on 62.3% of their plays and run on 37.7%. They are 30th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 173 of his team's 325 total rushing attempts this season (53.2%).

Hall has a rushing touchdown in three of 15 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (43.8% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

He has 18 red zone rushing carries (52.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Hall Receiving Insights

In 11 of 14 games this season, Hall has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Hall has received 15.7% of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (84 targets).

He has 537 receiving yards on 84 targets to rank 101st in NFL play with 6.4 yards per target.

Hall has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Hall has been targeted five times in the red zone (10.4% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 12/24/2023 Week 16 20 ATT / 95 YDS / 2 TDs 16 TAR / 12 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

