Will Breece Hall Score a Touchdown Against the Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 17?
Should you bet on Breece Hall finding his way into the end zone in the New York Jets' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)
- Hall has picked up a team-high 732 rushing yards (48.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- Hall has also hauled in 65 passes for 537 yards (35.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Hall has rushed for a TD in three games, with multiple rushing TDs once.
- He has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Breece Hall Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|10
|127
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|12
|18
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|6
|56
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|22
|177
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|39
|1
|5
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|12
|17
|0
|6
|76
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|16
|50
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|13
|28
|0
|3
|47
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|10
|23
|0
|5
|50
|1
|Week 12
|Dolphins
|7
|25
|0
|7
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Falcons
|13
|16
|0
|6
|29
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|10
|40
|0
|8
|86
|1
|Week 15
|@Dolphins
|6
|12
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|20
|95
|2
|12
|96
|0
