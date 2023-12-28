Broome County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Broome County, New York and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Broome County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Troy High School at Seton Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Binghamton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
