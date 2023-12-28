Check out best bets as the Cleveland Browns (10-5) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

When is Browns vs. Jets?

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Browns winning by a considerably greater margin (16.8 points). Take the Browns.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 78.3%.

The Browns have won 87.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-1).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -360 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Jets have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won four (30.8%) of those contests.

New York has not won as an underdog of +285 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (-7.5)



Cleveland (-7.5) The Browns are 8-5-2 against the spread this season.

Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The Jets have covered the spread in a game five times this year (5-9-1).

In games it has played as 7.5-point underdogs or more, the Jets have an ATS record of 1-4.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (34)



Over (34) These teams average a combined 38.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than the total of 34 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.7 more points per game (41.7) than this game's over/under of 34 points.

The Browns have gone over in eight of their 15 games with a set total (53.3%).

The Jets have hit the over in six of their 15 games with a set total (40%).

David Njoku Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 49.9 6

Breece Hall Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 48.8 4 35.8 3

