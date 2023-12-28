Thursday's game features the Columbia Lions (7-4) and the San Francisco Dons (3-8) clashing at War Memorial Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-63 win for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 28.

The Lions are coming off of a 79-50 victory over Wagner in their most recent game on Sunday.

Columbia vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 74, San Francisco 63

Columbia Schedule Analysis

When the Lions defeated the Seton Hall Pirates, the No. 32 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-61 on November 10, it was their season's best victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Columbia is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Dons have three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.

Columbia 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 32) on November 10

77-75 at home over Villanova (No. 67) on December 3

76-66 at home over Memphis (No. 141) on December 6

77-52 at home over Providence (No. 144) on November 29

80-57 at home over Towson (No. 186) on November 16

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (31-for-88)

21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (31-for-88) Kitty Henderson: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Cecelia Collins: 11.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

4.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions put up 74.5 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (202nd in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game.

