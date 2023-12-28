The Columbia Lions (7-4) play the San Francisco Dons (2-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. This clash will begin at 9:00 PM ET.

Columbia vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Columbia Players to Watch

Abbey Hsu: 21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Kitty Henderson: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cecelia Collins: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Debora Dos Santos: 12.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jasmine Gayles: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Cami Fulcher: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Luana Leite: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Freja Werth: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

