The Columbia Lions (7-4) play the San Francisco Dons (2-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. This clash will begin at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Columbia vs. San Francisco Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Players to Watch

  • Abbey Hsu: 21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kitty Henderson: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cecelia Collins: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Debora Dos Santos: 12.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jasmine Gayles: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cami Fulcher: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luana Leite: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Freja Werth: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.