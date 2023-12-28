Columbia vs. San Francisco December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Columbia Lions (7-4) play the San Francisco Dons (2-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. This clash will begin at 9:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Columbia vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbia Players to Watch
- Abbey Hsu: 21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kitty Henderson: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cecelia Collins: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Debora Dos Santos: 12.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jasmine Gayles: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cami Fulcher: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luana Leite: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Freja Werth: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.