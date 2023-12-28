The Columbia Lions (7-4) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the San Francisco Dons (3-8) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions average just 4.2 more points per game (74.5) than the Dons give up (70.3).
  • When it scores more than 70.3 points, Columbia is 7-2.
  • San Francisco is 3-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Dons average 66.5 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 64.8 the Lions give up.
  • San Francisco has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
  • When Columbia allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 6-1.
  • The Dons are making 38% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (40.3%).
  • The Lions' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Dons have given up.

Columbia Leaders

  • Abbey Hsu: 21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (31-for-88)
  • Kitty Henderson: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
  • Cecelia Collins: 11.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Columbia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Villanova W 77-75 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/6/2023 Memphis W 76-66 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/10/2023 Wagner W 79-50 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/28/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/31/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center
1/6/2024 Pennsylvania - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

