The Columbia Lions (7-4) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the San Francisco Dons (3-8) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Columbia vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

The Lions average just 4.2 more points per game (74.5) than the Dons give up (70.3).

When it scores more than 70.3 points, Columbia is 7-2.

San Francisco is 3-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.

The Dons average 66.5 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 64.8 the Lions give up.

San Francisco has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

When Columbia allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 6-1.

The Dons are making 38% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (40.3%).

The Lions' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Dons have given up.

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (31-for-88)

21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (31-for-88) Kitty Henderson: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Cecelia Collins: 11.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

4.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Columbia Schedule