How to Watch the Columbia vs. San Francisco Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbia Lions (7-4) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the San Francisco Dons (3-8) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.
Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Columbia vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison
- The Lions average just 4.2 more points per game (74.5) than the Dons give up (70.3).
- When it scores more than 70.3 points, Columbia is 7-2.
- San Francisco is 3-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Dons average 66.5 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 64.8 the Lions give up.
- San Francisco has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
- When Columbia allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 6-1.
- The Dons are making 38% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (40.3%).
- The Lions' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Dons have given up.
Columbia Leaders
- Abbey Hsu: 21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.5 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (31-for-88)
- Kitty Henderson: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
- Cecelia Collins: 11.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
Columbia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Villanova
|W 77-75
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|Memphis
|W 76-66
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|Wagner
|W 79-50
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/28/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/31/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|1/6/2024
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
