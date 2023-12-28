When Dalvin Cook suits up for the New York Jets in their Week 17 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Cook has 214 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 67 carries.

Cook also has 15 receptions for 78 yards (5.6 per game).

Cook has not scored a rushing touchdown in 14 games.

Dalvin Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 12 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 7 0 1 1 0 Week 10 @Raiders 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 2 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 19 0 Week 13 Falcons 9 35 0 1 11 0 Week 14 Texans 7 13 0 1 -5 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 1 4 0 1 6 0

