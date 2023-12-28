High school basketball action in Erie County, New York is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 28

12:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

North Collins Senior High School at Westfield Academy and Central School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28

6:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Westfield, NY

Westfield, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

West Seneca East Senior High School at Alden Central High School