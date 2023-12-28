Erie County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Erie County, New York is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Erie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Collins Senior High School at Westfield Academy and Central School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Westfield, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Seneca East Senior High School at Alden Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Alden, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
