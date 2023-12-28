If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Fulton County, New York today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Mayfield High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
  • Location: Mayfield, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnstown Senior High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Fonda, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.