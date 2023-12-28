Garrett Wilson has a tough matchup when his New York Jets meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Browns give up 160.1 passing yards per game, best in the NFL.

Wilson's stat line shows 88 catches for a team-best 958 yards and three scores. He puts up 63.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 153 times.

Wilson vs. the Browns

Wilson vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 102 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 102 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Browns have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Cleveland has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 160.1 passing yards per game yielded by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

Opponents of the Browns have scored 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Browns' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 15 games this season.

Wilson has 28.5% of his team's target share (153 targets on 536 passing attempts).

He has 958 receiving yards on 153 targets to rank 102nd in league play with 6.3 yards per target.

Wilson has a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 18.8% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Wilson (16 red zone targets) has been targeted 33.3% of the time in the red zone (48 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 12/24/2023 Week 16 15 TAR / 9 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -8 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 TAR / 9 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 10 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

