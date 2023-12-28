The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns are slated to meet in a Week 17 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Garrett Wilson get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Wilson's 958 receiving yards is the best mark on the Jets. He has been targeted 153 times, and has 88 catches plus three touchdowns (63.9 yards per game).

Wilson has a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Garrett Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 7 80 0 Week 10 @Raiders 14 9 93 0 Week 11 @Bills 8 2 9 0 Week 12 Dolphins 10 7 44 1 Week 13 Falcons 7 3 50 0 Week 14 Texans 14 9 108 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 4 3 29 0 Week 16 Commanders 15 9 76 0

