Israel Abanikanda was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Check out Abanikanda's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Abanikanda has run for 61 yards on 17 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 3.6 yards per carry, and has three catches (four targets) for 16 yards.

Israel Abanikanda Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other running back is on the injury report for the Jets.

Jets vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM

Live Stream: Fubo

Abanikanda 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 17 61 0 3.6 4 3 16 0

Abanikanda Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 11 @Bills 1 11 0 1 5 0 Week 14 Texans 3 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 4 8 0 2 11 0 Week 16 Commanders 9 43 0 0 0 0

