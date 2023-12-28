Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature an Ivy League team, including the matchup between the Harvard Crimson and the Rhode Island Rams.
Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Harvard Crimson at Rhode Island Rams
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Columbia Lions at San Francisco Dons
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
