Jeremy Ruckert did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Jets have a game against the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. All of Ruckert's stats can be found below.

In the air, Ruckert has been targeted 22 times, with season stats of 151 yards on 16 receptions (9.4 per catch) and zero TDs.

Jeremy Ruckert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Jets have no other receiver on the injury list.

Jets vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Ruckert 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 22 16 151 51 0 9.4

Ruckert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 2 2 26 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 2 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Bills 4 3 25 0 Week 12 Dolphins 4 2 18 0 Week 13 Falcons 3 1 12 0 Week 14 Texans 3 3 37 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 2 2 16 0

