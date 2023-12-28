Will Jeremy Ruckert Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jeremy Ruckert did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Jets have a game against the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. All of Ruckert's stats can be found below.
In the air, Ruckert has been targeted 22 times, with season stats of 151 yards on 16 receptions (9.4 per catch) and zero TDs.
Jeremy Ruckert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Jets have no other receiver on the injury list.
Jets vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ruckert 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|22
|16
|151
|51
|0
|9.4
Ruckert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 12
|Dolphins
|4
|2
|18
|0
|Week 13
|Falcons
|3
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|3
|3
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|16
|0
