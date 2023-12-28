Will Jeremy Ruckert pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Jeremy Ruckert score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Ruckert has 16 catches (on 22 targets) for 151 yards, averaging 15.1 yards per game.

Ruckert does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Jeremy Ruckert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 2 2 26 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 2 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Bills 4 3 25 0 Week 12 Dolphins 4 2 18 0 Week 13 Falcons 3 1 12 0 Week 14 Texans 3 3 37 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 2 2 16 0

