Cleveland (10-5) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with New York (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 34 in the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Browns' upcoming game against Jets, review the article below, where we offer numbers to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Jets vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Jets have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

The Browns have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Jets have won the second quarter three times, lost eight times, and tied four times in 15 games this season.

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Jets have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In 15 games this season, the Browns have won the third quarter nine times, been outscored three times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Cleveland is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Jets have won the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

Jets vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Jets have been winning after the first half in three games, have trailed after the first half in 10 games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

The Browns have been leading after the first half in eight games, have been losing after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

This year, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games, been outscored in the second half in eight games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

The Browns have won the second half in six games this season (5-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in nine games (5-4).

Cleveland's offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.7 points on average in the second half.

