The Cleveland Browns will meet the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Browns will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Browns are averaging 23.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 12th, allowing 20.7 points per game. The Jets rank third-worst in points per game (15.4), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th in the NFL with 21.0 points surrendered per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (-7) Over (36.5) Browns 28, Jets 12

Jets Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jets have a 26.7% chance to win.

New York has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Jets have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

In New York's 15 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The average total points scored in Jets games this year (36.5) is 1.7 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Browns have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Cleveland has put together a 10-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Browns have been favored by 7 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Cleveland and its opponent have combined to hit the over eight out of 15 times this season.

Browns games average 38.6 total points per game this season, 2.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 23.0 20.7 20.5 13.1 25.9 29.4 New York 15.4 21.0 17.7 19.6 12.0 23.2

