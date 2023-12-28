Going into their game against the Cleveland Browns (10-5), the New York Jets (6-9) will be monitoring 10 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:15 PM on Thursday, December 28 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Watch the Jets in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Jets' last game was a 30-28 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Browns beat the Houston Texans 36-22 in their last outing.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zach Wilson QB Concussion Out Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Trevor Siemian QB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Ashtyn Davis S Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Greg Zuerlein K Quadricep Questionable Justin Hardee CB Foot Did Not Participate In Practice John Franklin-Myers DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Allen Lazard WR Illness Questionable Jeremy Ruckert TE Concussion Out Israel Abanikanda RB Ankle Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Knee Questionable Corey Bojorquez P Quad Doubtful Dustin Hopkins K Hamstring Out Anthony Walker LB Knee Out Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Myles Garrett DE Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Pectoral Did Not Participate In Practice Martin Emerson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable Amari Cooper WR Rest Questionable Joel Bitonio OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Wyatt Teller OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cedric Tillman WR Knee Full Participation In Practice

Jets vs. Browns Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Browns or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets Season Insights

While the Jets' offense has been sputtering, ranking worst with 263.5 total yards per game, their defense ranks third-best with only 294.8 total yards allowed per contest.

The Jets' offense has been bottom-five this season, generating 15.4 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th with 21 points surrendered per contest.

While the Jets' pass offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking second-worst with 173.1 passing yards per game, their defense ranks second-best with only 168.6 passing yards surrendered per contest.

New York's running game has not been getting things done, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 90.3 rushing yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 126.2 rushing yards per contest (24th-ranked).

The Jets have forced 22 turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 30 times, resulting in a -8 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Jets vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-7.5)

Browns (-7.5) Moneyline: Browns (-350), Jets (+260)

Browns (-350), Jets (+260) Total: 34.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.