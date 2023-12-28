How to Watch Jets vs. Browns Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Jets (6-9) visit a streaking Cleveland Browns (10-5) squad on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns have won three games in a row.
We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Browns vs. Jets
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
Jets Insights
- The Jets average 15.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Browns surrender (20.7).
- The Jets average only 3.2 more yards per game (263.5) than the Browns allow per outing (260.3).
- This season New York averages 90.3 rushing yards per game, 9.9 fewer yards than Cleveland allows (100.2).
- The Jets have turned the ball over five more times (30 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (25) this season.
Jets Away Performance
- The Jets' average points scored in road games (12) is lower than their overall average (15.4). But their average points allowed in away games (23.2) is higher than overall (21).
- On the road, the Jets rack up 249.3 yards per game and concede 306.8. That's less than they gain overall (263.5), but more than they allow (294.8).
- New York accumulates 157.7 passing yards per game in road games (15.4 less than its overall average), and concedes 168.3 away from home (0.3 less than overall).
- The Jets' average rushing yards gained (91.7) and allowed (138.5) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 90.3 and 126.2, respectively.
- In road games, the Jets convert 23.4% of third downs and allow 34.4% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (25.5%) and allow (38.5%) overall.
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|Houston
|W 30-6
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Miami
|L 30-0
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Washington
|W 30-28
|CBS
|12/28/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|1/7/2024
|at New England
|-
|-
