The New York Jets (6-9) visit a streaking Cleveland Browns (10-5) squad on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Browns vs. Jets

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Jets Insights

The Jets average 15.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Browns surrender (20.7).

The Jets average only 3.2 more yards per game (263.5) than the Browns allow per outing (260.3).

This season New York averages 90.3 rushing yards per game, 9.9 fewer yards than Cleveland allows (100.2).

The Jets have turned the ball over five more times (30 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (25) this season.

Jets Away Performance

The Jets' average points scored in road games (12) is lower than their overall average (15.4). But their average points allowed in away games (23.2) is higher than overall (21).

On the road, the Jets rack up 249.3 yards per game and concede 306.8. That's less than they gain overall (263.5), but more than they allow (294.8).

New York accumulates 157.7 passing yards per game in road games (15.4 less than its overall average), and concedes 168.3 away from home (0.3 less than overall).

The Jets' average rushing yards gained (91.7) and allowed (138.5) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 90.3 and 126.2, respectively.

In road games, the Jets convert 23.4% of third downs and allow 34.4% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (25.5%) and allow (38.5%) overall.

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Houston W 30-6 CBS 12/17/2023 at Miami L 30-0 CBS 12/24/2023 Washington W 30-28 CBS 12/28/2023 at Cleveland - Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at New England - -

