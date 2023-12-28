Jets vs. Browns Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
Sportsbooks give the Cleveland Browns (10-5) a solid chance to keep their three-game winning streak going, as they are favored by a touchdown in a matchup against the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. This game has a point total of 36.5.
The Browns' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Jets. As the Jets prepare for this matchup against the Browns, here are their betting trends and insights.
Jets vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Browns (-7)
|36.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Browns (-6.5)
|35.5
|-300
|+245
New York vs. Cleveland Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Jets vs. Browns Betting Insights
- New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-9-1.
- As a 7-point underdog or greater, the Jets have one win ATS (1-4) this year.
- This year, six of New York's 15 games have hit the over.
- Cleveland's ATS record is 10-5-0 this season.
- The Browns have covered every time (1-0) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.
- Cleveland games have hit the over on eight of 15 occasions (53.3%).
