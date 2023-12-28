Sportsbooks give the Cleveland Browns (10-5) a solid chance to keep their three-game winning streak going, as they are favored by a touchdown in a matchup against the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. This game has a point total of 36.5.

The Browns' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Jets. As the Jets prepare for this matchup against the Browns, here are their betting trends and insights.

Jets vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Browns (-7) 36.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Browns (-6.5) 35.5 -300 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jets vs. Browns Betting Insights

New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-9-1.

As a 7-point underdog or greater, the Jets have one win ATS (1-4) this year.

This year, six of New York's 15 games have hit the over.

Cleveland's ATS record is 10-5-0 this season.

The Browns have covered every time (1-0) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.

Cleveland games have hit the over on eight of 15 occasions (53.3%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.