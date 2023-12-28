The Cleveland Browns (10-5) host the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium and will look to extend a three-game winning streak.

Browns and Jets recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Thursday.

Jets vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 7 36.5 -350 +260

Jets vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets and their opponents have combined to score more than 36.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

New York's games this year have had a 38.2-point total on average, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jets have covered the spread in a game five times this year (5-9-1).

This season, the Jets have been the underdog 12 times and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.

This season, New York has been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Cleveland Browns

The average point total in Cleveland's outings this year is 38.6, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Browns have put together a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Browns have gone 7-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 87.5% of those games).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Browns vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 23 10 20.7 12 38.6 9 15 Jets 15.4 30 21 14 38.2 7 15

Jets vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

Over its last three games, New York has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

The Jets have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

Browns

Cleveland is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over its past three games.

Cleveland has hit the over twice in its past three games.

The Browns have put up a total of 34 more points than their opponents this year (2.3 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 84 points (5.6 per game).

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.2 38.7 37.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 21.8 21.7 ATS Record 5-9-1 4-5-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-9-0 4-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 3-5 1-3

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.6 38.3 38.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.4 21.4 21.4 ATS Record 10-5-0 7-1-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-2 1-5-2 7-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

