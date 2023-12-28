Best Bets & Odds for the Kansas State vs. NC State Game – Thursday, December 28
The Kansas State Wildcats will play the NC State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas State vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Kansas State vs. NC State?
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Kansas State 34, NC State 19
- Kansas State has won six of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Wildcats have a 3-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).
- NC State has been an underdog in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.
- The Wolfpack have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and are in those contests.
- The Wildcats have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Kansas State (-2)
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 8-4-0 this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 2 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those matchups.
- NC State owns a record of 6-4-1 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Wolfpack have an against-the-spread record of 4-2-1 in their seven games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
Parlay your bets together on the Kansas State vs. NC State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 47.5 points nine times this season.
- There have been four NC State games that have finished with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.
- Kansas State averages 37.8 points per game against NC State's 26.8, totaling 17.1 points over the game's point total of 47.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Kansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.9
|54
|53.7
|Implied Total AVG
|32.7
|34.7
|29.8
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|6-1-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|4-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-3
|5-1
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
NC State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47
|49.3
|44.3
|Implied Total AVG
|26.5
|27.5
|25.4
|ATS Record
|6-4-1
|4-1-1
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-7-0
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|1-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-3
|3-2
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.