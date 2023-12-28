Thursday's game at Barclays Center has the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) taking on the Long Island Sharks (1-10) at 7:00 PM ET on December 28. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 win for Albany (NY).

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LIU vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LIU vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 78, LIU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. Albany (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-9.3)

Albany (NY) (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks average 62.3 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while allowing 80.4 per outing (345th in college basketball). They have a -199 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 18.1 points per game.

LIU ranks 340th in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 9.3 fewer than the 41.2 its opponents average.

LIU hits 5.5 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball) at a 28.6% rate (334th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 its opponents make while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc.

The Sharks' 77.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 358th in college basketball, and the 100.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 342nd in college basketball.

LIU has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.7 per game (342nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (239th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.