The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) will look to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the Long Island Sharks (1-10) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Barclays Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.

LIU vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: SNY

LIU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Sharks have a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Great Danes' opponents have made.
  • In games LIU shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
  • The Sharks are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes sit at 130th.
  • The 62.3 points per game the Sharks score are 12.6 fewer points than the Great Danes give up (74.9).

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • LIU posted 72 points per game last season at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged on the road (64.2).
  • The Sharks surrendered 73.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 86.1 away from home.
  • LIU sunk 5.5 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged away from home (4.6 threes per game, 31.7% three-point percentage).

LIU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ UMass-Lowell L 78-65 Costello Athletic Center
12/16/2023 @ Rutgers L 83-61 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/23/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's L 87-59 Knott Arena
12/28/2023 Albany (NY) - Barclays Center
1/4/2024 Wagner - Steinberg Wellness Center
1/6/2024 @ Stonehill - Merkert Gymnasium

