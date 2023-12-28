The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) will look to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the Long Island Sharks (1-10) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Barclays Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.

LIU vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: SNY

LIU Stats Insights

This season, the Sharks have a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Great Danes' opponents have made.

In games LIU shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Sharks are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes sit at 130th.

The 62.3 points per game the Sharks score are 12.6 fewer points than the Great Danes give up (74.9).

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LIU posted 72 points per game last season at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged on the road (64.2).

The Sharks surrendered 73.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 86.1 away from home.

LIU sunk 5.5 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged away from home (4.6 threes per game, 31.7% three-point percentage).

