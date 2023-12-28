How to Watch LIU vs. Albany (NY) on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) will look to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the Long Island Sharks (1-10) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Barclays Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.
LIU vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: SNY
LIU Stats Insights
- This season, the Sharks have a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Great Danes' opponents have made.
- In games LIU shoots better than 43.4% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Sharks are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes sit at 130th.
- The 62.3 points per game the Sharks score are 12.6 fewer points than the Great Danes give up (74.9).
LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- LIU posted 72 points per game last season at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged on the road (64.2).
- The Sharks surrendered 73.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 86.1 away from home.
- LIU sunk 5.5 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged away from home (4.6 threes per game, 31.7% three-point percentage).
LIU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ UMass-Lowell
|L 78-65
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 83-61
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|L 87-59
|Knott Arena
|12/28/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Barclays Center
|1/4/2024
|Wagner
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Stonehill
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
