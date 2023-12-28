LIU vs. Albany (NY): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) will try to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Long Island Sharks (1-10) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Albany (NY) vs. LIU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
LIU vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
LIU vs. Albany (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
LIU vs. Albany (NY) Betting Trends
- LIU has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sharks have been an underdog by 9 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in six of those games.
- Albany (NY) has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Great Danes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.
