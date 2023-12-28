LIU vs. Albany (NY) December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) meet the Long Island Sharks (1-8) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest will start at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.
LIU vs. Albany (NY) Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SNY
LIU Players to Watch
- Eric Acker: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Tai Strickland: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Terell Strickland: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tana Kopa: 9.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Sebastian Thomas: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amar'e Marshall: 15.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 12.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Bertram: 9.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaron Reddish: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
LIU vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|LIU Rank
|LIU AVG
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Albany (NY) Rank
|308th
|66.7
|Points Scored
|67.3
|292nd
|355th
|80
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|190th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|33.3
|268th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|361st
|15.9
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
