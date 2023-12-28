Onondaga County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Onondaga County, New York today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cato-Meridian Senior High School at Tully JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Tully, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chittenango High School at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Manlius, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.