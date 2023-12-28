Will Randall Cobb pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets play the Cleveland Browns on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Randall Cobb score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Cobb has put up four catches for 35 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted on 16 occasions, and averages 4.4 yards receiving.

Cobb has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Randall Cobb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 2 1 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 2 8 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 14 Texans 1 1 15 1 Week 15 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0

