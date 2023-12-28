Rensselaer County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Rensselaer County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Rensselaer County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Troy High School at Seton Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Binghamton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoosic Valley Senior High School at Maple Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Castleton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
