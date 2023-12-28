If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Saratoga County, New York, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saratoga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saugerties Senior High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 28

12:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Burnt Hills, NY

Burnt Hills, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Hook Senior High School at Schuylerville High School