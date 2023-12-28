High school basketball competition in Schoharie County, New York is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Schoharie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cobleskill-Richmondville High School at Watervliet Senior High School