Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Suffolk County, New York. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Patchogue-Medford High School at Half Hollow Hills High School West

Game Time: 11:45 AM ET on December 28

11:45 AM ET on December 28 Location: Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ward Melville Senior High School at Hauppauge High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 28

12:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Hauppauge, NY

Hauppauge, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

North Babylon Senior High School at Deer Park High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 28

12:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Deer Park, NY

Deer Park, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Walt Whitman High School