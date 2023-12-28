Tompkins County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In Tompkins County, New York, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Tompkins County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ithaca Senior High School at Notre Dame High School - Elmira
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Elmira, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Groton Senior High School at Cortland Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Cortland, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
