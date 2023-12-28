Will Trevor Siemian Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trevor Siemian was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the New York Jets match up with the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. Trying to find Siemian's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Siemian has thrown for 393 yards (131.0 per game) and one touchdown, with three picks. He has completed 52.3% of his passes (46-for-88), and has five carries for 26 yards.
Trevor Siemian Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
Jets vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Siemian 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|46
|88
|52.3%
|393
|1
|3
|4.5
|5
|26
|0
Siemian Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 13
|Falcons
|5
|13
|66
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 15
|@Dolphins
|14
|26
|110
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|27
|49
|217
|1
|1
|4
|18
|0
