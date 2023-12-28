Trevor Siemian was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the New York Jets match up with the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. Trying to find Siemian's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Siemian has thrown for 393 yards (131.0 per game) and one touchdown, with three picks. He has completed 52.3% of his passes (46-for-88), and has five carries for 26 yards.

Trevor Siemian Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

Jets vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Siemian 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 46 88 52.3% 393 1 3 4.5 5 26 0

Siemian Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 Falcons 5 13 66 0 0 1 8 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 14 26 110 0 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 27 49 217 1 1 4 18 0

