Trevor Siemian has a tough matchup when his New York Jets face the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Browns give up 160.1 passing yards per game, best in the NFL.

This season, Siemian has passed for 393 yards (131.0 per game), going 46-for-88 (52.3%) and amassing one TD with three picks. Siemian has added 26 rushing yards on five carries while averaging 8.7 yards per contest.

Siemian vs. the Browns

Siemian vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed one opposing player to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

11 players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Browns this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Cleveland in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Browns this season.

The Browns allow 160.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Browns' defense is 11th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (19 total passing TDs).

Trevor Siemian Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing TDs: 0.5 (-120)

Siemian Passing Insights

The Jets, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 62.3% of the time while running 37.7%.

Siemian has averaged 4.5 yards per pass attempt this season.

Siemian has thrown for a touchdown in one of three games this year, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (6.2%).

Siemian has attempted 11 passes in the red zone (13.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Siemian's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 12/24/2023 Week 16 27-for-49 / 217 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/17/2023 Week 15 14-for-26 / 110 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 5-for-13 / 66 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

