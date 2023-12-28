The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns are slated to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Trevor Siemian find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Trevor Siemian score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Siemian has totaled 26 rushing yards on five carries (8.7 yards per game) this season.

Siemian does not have a rushing touchdown in three games.

Trevor Siemian Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 Falcons 5 13 66 0 0 1 8 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 14 26 110 0 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 27 49 217 1 1 4 18 0

