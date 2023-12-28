The December 28 matchup between the Cleveland Browns (10-5) and the New York Jets (6-9) will feature a showdown between QBs Joe Flacco and Trevor Siemian. Below, we highlight all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Jets vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: Amazon Prime Video

Trevor Siemian vs. Joe Flacco Matchup

Trevor Siemian 2023 Stats Joe Flacco 3 Games Played 4 52.3% Completion % 59.4% 393 (131.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,307 (326.8) 1 Touchdowns 10 3 Interceptions 7 26 (8.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) -1 (-0.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Browns Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Browns' defense is 12th in the NFL with 20.7 points allowed per game and first with 260.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to passing the ball, opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball through the air against Cleveland's pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 160.1 passing yards allowed per game and second in the league with 5.2 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Browns are top-10 this season, ranking 10th in the NFL with 1,503 total rushing yards allowed (100.2 allowed per game). They also rank 21st in rushing TDs allowed (14).

Defensively, Cleveland is first in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 28.7%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 30th (68.4%).

Jets Defensive Stats

