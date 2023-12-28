Trinity County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Trinity County, New York? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trinity County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loudonville Christian School at Cambridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Saratoga Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.