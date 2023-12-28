Tyler Conklin will be up against the best passing defense in the league when his New York Jets take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Conklin has reeled in 54 balls (on 79 targets) for 560 yards (37.3 per game) this season.

Conklin vs. the Browns

Conklin vs the Browns (since 2021): 2 GP / 29 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 29 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.

Conklin will play against the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns allow 160.1 passing yards per game.

The Browns have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 19 this season (1.3 per game).

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-111)

Conklin Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Conklin has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (10 of 15).

Conklin has been targeted on 79 of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (14.7% target share).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (82nd in NFL play), averaging 560 yards on 79 passes thrown his way.

Conklin does not have a TD reception this year in 15 games.

With seven red zone targets, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 12/24/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

