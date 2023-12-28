Should you bet on Tyler Conklin finding his way into the end zone in the New York Jets' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Conklin has posted a 560-yard year thus far (37.3 yards per game), reeling in 54 throws out of 79 targets.

Conklin, in 15 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Conklin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 6 66 0 Week 10 @Raiders 7 7 70 0 Week 11 @Bills 3 2 18 0 Week 12 Dolphins 5 4 33 0 Week 13 Falcons 9 3 35 0 Week 14 Texans 6 4 57 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 7 4 18 0 Week 16 Commanders 7 4 36 0

