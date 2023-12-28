Ulster County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ulster County, New York, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Ulster County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saugerties Senior High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Burnt Hills, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
