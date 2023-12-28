Warren County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Warren County, New York today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Warren County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bolton Central High School at Granville Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Granville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
