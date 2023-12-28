Washington County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Washington County, New York today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bolton Central High School at Granville Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Granville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
