When the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns match up in Week 17 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Xavier Gipson score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Xavier Gipson score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Gipson's 16 catches have led to 192 yards (12.8 per game). He has been targeted 26 times.

Gipson, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

Xavier Gipson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 4 0 Week 6 Eagles 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 2 32 0 Week 10 @Raiders 3 1 24 0 Week 11 @Bills 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Dolphins 2 2 15 0 Week 13 Falcons 6 5 77 0 Week 14 Texans 1 1 3 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 6 2 29 0 Week 16 Commanders 2 1 1 0

