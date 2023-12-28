Will Zach Wilson Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zach Wilson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Jets match up against the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. Check out Wilson's stats below.
Wilson's season stats include 2,271 passing yards (189.3 per game). He is 221-for-368 (60.1%), with eight TD passes and seven interceptions, and has 36 carries for 211 yards.
Zach Wilson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Jets vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|221
|368
|60.1%
|2,271
|8
|7
|6.2
|36
|211
|0
Wilson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|14
|21
|140
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|12
|27
|170
|1
|3
|5
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|18
|36
|157
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|28
|39
|245
|2
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|19
|26
|199
|0
|1
|3
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|19
|33
|186
|0
|0
|4
|15
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|17
|36
|240
|1
|0
|4
|25
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|33
|49
|263
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|23
|39
|263
|0
|1
|4
|54
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|7
|15
|81
|1
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|27
|36
|301
|2
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 15
|@Dolphins
|4
|11
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
