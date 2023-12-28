Who has the edge at quarterback when Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns (10-5) clash with Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jets vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Wilson this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach Wilson vs. Joe Flacco Matchup

Zach Wilson 2023 Stats Joe Flacco 12 Games Played 4 60.1% Completion % 59.4% 2,271 (189.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,307 (326.8) 8 Touchdowns 10 7 Interceptions 7 211 (17.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) -1 (-0.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns Defensive Stats

This year, the Browns rank 12th in the NFL in points allowed (20.7 per game) and first in total yards allowed (260.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Cleveland ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 160.1 passing yards allowed per contest. It ranks 11th in passing TDs allowed (19).

Against the run, the Browns are 11th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,503) and 21st in rushing TDs allowed (14).

Defensively, Cleveland is 30th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 68.4%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks first at 28.7%.

Who comes out on top when the Browns and the Jets square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Jets Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Browns are 12th in the NFL in points allowed (20.7 per game) and first in total yards allowed (260.3 per game).

When it comes to airing it out, opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball through the air against Cleveland's pass D, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 160.1 passing yards allowed per game and second in the league with 5.2 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Browns are 11th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,503) and 21st in rushing TDs allowed (14).

On defense, Cleveland is 30th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 68.4%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is first (28.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.