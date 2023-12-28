Zach Wilson vs. Joe Flacco in Week 17: Jets vs. Browns Preview, Stats
Who has the edge at quarterback when Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns (10-5) clash with Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.
Jets vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
Zach Wilson vs. Joe Flacco Matchup
|Zach Wilson
|2023 Stats
|Joe Flacco
|12
|Games Played
|4
|60.1%
|Completion %
|59.4%
|2,271 (189.3)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,307 (326.8)
|8
|Touchdowns
|10
|7
|Interceptions
|7
|211 (17.6)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|-1 (-0.3)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Browns Defensive Stats
- This year, the Browns rank 12th in the NFL in points allowed (20.7 per game) and first in total yards allowed (260.3 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Cleveland ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 160.1 passing yards allowed per contest. It ranks 11th in passing TDs allowed (19).
- Against the run, the Browns are 11th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,503) and 21st in rushing TDs allowed (14).
- Defensively, Cleveland is 30th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 68.4%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks first at 28.7%.
Jets Defensive Stats
