Will Adam Fox Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 29?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Adam Fox going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fox stats and insights
- Fox has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- On the power play, Fox has accumulated three goals and 13 assists.
- Fox's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fox recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|26:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|25:41
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|23:10
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:11
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:00
|Away
|L 6-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.