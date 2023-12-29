On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Adam Fox going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

  • Fox has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
  • On the power play, Fox has accumulated three goals and 13 assists.
  • Fox's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Fox recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:39 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 26:04 Home W 4-3 OT
12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 25:41 Away W 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:10 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:11 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:43 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:00 Away L 6-2

Rangers vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

