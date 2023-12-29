Adam Fox will be in action when the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Prop bets for Fox in that upcoming Rangers-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Fox vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox's plus-minus this season, in 22:27 per game on the ice, is +2.

Fox has a goal in three of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Fox has a point in 17 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points five times.

Fox has an assist in 16 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Fox's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Fox has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fox Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 23 Games 3 23 Points 5 3 Goals 1 20 Assists 4

