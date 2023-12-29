Will Alexis Lafreniere light the lamp when the New York Rangers square off against the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

Lafreniere has scored in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:56 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:48 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:29 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:10 Away L 6-2

Rangers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.