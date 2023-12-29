Will Alexis Lafreniere Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 29?
Will Alexis Lafreniere light the lamp when the New York Rangers square off against the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafreniere stats and insights
- Lafreniere has scored in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Lafreniere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Away
|L 6-2
Rangers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
